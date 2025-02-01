Some Gerber Soothe N Chew Teething Sticks Recalled For Choking

by

Some Gerber Soothe N Chew Teething Sticks are being recalled because they may pose a choking hazard. There have been consumer complaints of choking incidents, and one emergency room visit has been reported to the firm. The recalling firm is Gerber Products Company of Arlington, Virginia.

The recalled product was distributed nationwide through the internet, and to retail stores in these states and territories: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, and Puerto Rico.

The recalled sticks come in two flavors. All lot codes of these products are included in this recall. They are all Gerber Soothe N Chew Teething Sticks. They are Strawberry Apple flavor, in a net weight 3.2 ounce (90 gram), package with UPC number 0 15000 04618 7, Banana, in net weight 3.2 ounce (90 gram) packages with UPC number 0 15000 04608 8, and Banana in 1.59 ounce (45 gram) packages with UPC number 0 15000 01015 7. This recall and discontinuation is isolated to these two flavors.

If you bought these teething sticks, take them away from your children immediately. You can throw them away in a secure trash can or take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.