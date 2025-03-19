Some Stouffer’s Frozen Meals Recalled For Foreign Material

by

Some Stouffer’s frozen meals and Lean Cuisine frozen meals are being recalled for possible foreign material contamination in the form of wood-like material. This poses a tooth injury and choking injury hazard. There has been one potential choking incident. The recalling firm is Nestle USA of Arlington, Virginia.

This recall is isolated to a limited amount of batches of these items: Lean Cuisine® Butternut Squash Ravioli, Lean Cuisine® Spinach Artichoke Ravioli, Lean Cuisine® Lemon Garlic Shrimp Stir Fry, and Stouffer’s® Party Size Chicken Lasagna. These items were produced between August 2024 and March 2025. This recall does not involve any other Lean Cuisine or Stouffer’s products.

You can see the batch codes on the side of the product packaging. The ten digit code is printed before the best before date. And you can see pictures of the recalled products at the FDA web site.

For the Butternut Squash Ravioli, the batch number/best before date pairs are: 4261595912 and OCT 2025, 4283595912 and NOV 2025, 4356595912 and JAN 2026, 5018595912 and FEB 2026, and 5038595912 and MAR 2026.

For the Spinach Artichoke Ravioli, the batch number/best before date pairs are: 4311595912 and DEC2025, 5002595912 and FEB2026, 5037595912 and MAR2026, and 5064595912 and APR2026. For the Lemon Garlic Shrimp Stir Fry, the batch number best before date pair is: 4214595511 and SEP 2025.

Finally, for the Stouffer’s Party Size Chicken Lasagna (96 ounce), the batch number/best before date pairs are: 4262595915 and OCT2025, 4351595915 and JAN2026, 5051595915 and MAR2026, and 5052595915 and MAR2026.

If you purchased any of these products, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure garbage can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.