Stewed Aged Kimchi with Mackerel is being recalled because it contains milk and shrimp, two of the main food allergens, that are not declared on the product label as required. Anyone who eats this product and who is allergic to milk or shrimp, or who is lactose intolerant, could have a serious reaction. The recall notice did not state whether or not any allergic reactions or illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Lee K of NY Inc. of Flushing, New York.

The recalled product was sold in supermarkets in the states of New York and New Jersey. The recalled item is Stewed Aged Kimchi with Mackerel. It is packaged in 57-ounce black bottomed plastic containers. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 27300700000. And all products with an expiration date before 9/16/25 are included in this recall.

The recall was triggered after New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Food Inspectors found that the label did not display the allergens milk and shrimp (shellfish).

If you purchased this product and cannot consume milk and/or shrimp for any reason, do not eat wit. You can throw the product away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.