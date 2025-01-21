Sweet Cream Mini Patisserie Recalled in Canada For Salmonella

by

Sweet Cream Mini Patisserie is being recalled in Canada for possible Salmonella contamination. This product is linked to a Salmonella outbreak in that country that has sickened at least 61 people in five provinces. The recalling firm is Importations Piu Che Dolci Inc.

This product was sold in these provinces: Alberta, British Columbia, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Quebec, and may have been sold in other provinces and territories. It was sold at the retail level and was also sold through hotels, institutions, and restaurants. No picture of the actual pastry was included in the recall notice.

This item was sold in three different sizes. It may also have been clerk served or packaged in smaller packs, with or without a label that may not bear the name brand, product name, or best before date.

The recalled product is Sweet Cream Mini Patisserie, that is sold in about 4 kilogram packages that contain 4 boxes of 30 pieces each. The UPC number is 8 058302 730028, and all best before dates from 2025/06/17 up to and including 2025/11/15 are in the recall.

The same product, sold as Tray A, which is in a 1 kilogram box of 30 pieces each, is recalled. The UPC number for this item is 8 058302 730004. All best before dates from 2025/06/17 up to and including 2025/11/15 are included.

Finally, the product was packaged as Tray B, which is a 1 kilogram box containing 30 pieces of the patisseries each. The UPC number for this product is 8 058302 730011. All best before dates from 2025/06/17 up to and including 2025/11/15 are included in this recall.

If you bought this product, do not eat it and do not sell or serve it to others. You can throw it away, or return it to the seller for a full refund.

If you ate this product, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.