Synthetic Kratom, or 7-OH Linked to Deaths in LA County, CA

Synthetic kratom, or 7-OH, is linked to deaths in Los Angeles County, California, according to the County of Los Angeles Public Health Department. The compound 7-OH is 7-Hydroxymitragynine. Three more overdoses have been identified; six fatal overdoses are now linked to this substance.

Most of the fatal overdose cases also consumed alcohol and had other medications in their systems, but the people who died were otherwise generally healthy. Director of the Low Angeles County Department of Public Health’s Substance Abuse Prevention and Control Bureau, Dr. Gary Tsai, said in a statement, “Kratom and 7-OH products are marketed as natural remedies and are sold illegally in gas stations, smoke shops, online, and through other retailers. It’s critical that the community understand that these products are dangerous and can result in fatal overdoses. The safest thing to do is avoid using 7-OH and kratom-related products all together. To prevent overdose, never use alone; avoid mixing 7-OH with other drugs and alcohol; carry naloxone to reverse the effects of opioids, including 7-OH; and make sure someone in the group can administer naloxone to save a life, if needed.”

7-OH is the psychoactive component in kratom leaves. It is concentrated in the products that are sold t the public. At low doses, this compound can have stimulant-like effects, but at higher doses it acts more like an opioid.

Synthetic kratom is marketed as a dietary supplement for issues such as anxiety, mood disorders, body pain, opioid withdrawal, or for energy and well-being. Terms such as “plant alkaloid” or “alkaloid” are often used to describe the product. It’s usually sold as a liquid or shots for drinking.

And when paired with alcohol, meds, or other illicit drugs, 7-OH can cause severe respiratory depression and death. Another issue is because these products are unregulated, the concentration of 7-OH in the product is unknown, increasing the risk of overdose.

There are no FDA-approved drugs containing 7-OH. It cannot be added to dietary supplements or food. It’s also illegal to make any drug that contains y-OH.