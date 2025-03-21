Target Favorite Day New York Cheesecake Recalled For Pecans

by

Target Favorite Day New York Cheesecake is being recalled because it may contain pecans, or tree nuts, that are not declared on the product label as required by the FDA. Anyone who is allergic to pecans could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Dessert Holdings LLC of Kennesaw, Georgia.

This recalled product was sold between February 14, 2025 and March 8, 2025 through Target distribution centers located in the states of California, Florida, Iowa, Ohio, and Texas.

The recalled product is Target Favorite Day Gourmet New York Style Cheesecake that is sold in slices. It is packaged in a 6 ounce clear plastic clamshell, with two slices of cheesecake in each package. The UPC number that is printed on the product label is 0 85239 09690 1. The lot code for this item is 25028A1 000039133.

The company received a consumer complaint on March 14, 2025 that the product contained pecans but the product label did not list them as an ingredient. This issue has been corrected and no other manufacturing dates or lot numbers are affected.

If you purchased this product and you cannot consume pecans, do not eat it. You can throw the cheesecake away in a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the place of purchase for a full refund.