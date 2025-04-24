Texas Olive Company Pepperoncini and Capers Recalled

by

Texas Olive Company pepperoncini, capers, and giardiniera are being recalled because the container seals were not heat sealed, posing a possible risk of contamination. Because this notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page and not the regular recall page, there is no informant about whether or not any adverse reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is All American Trading of Houston, Texas.

These products were distributed in the states of Texas and Mississippi at the retail level. The recalled products are all Texas Olive Company brand.

The recalled products include pepperoncini packaged in 16 ounce glass jars. No UPC number was provided. All lot codes with expiration dates before May 21, 2025 are included in the recall. Also recalled is capers capote that are packaged in 8 ounce plastic containers. All lots with expiration dates before June 4, 2025 are recalled. Capers capote packaged in 16 ounce glass jars are also recalled. All lots with expiration dates before December 21, 2025 are included in the recall. Finally, giardiniera packaged in 16 ounce glass jars is recalled. All lots with expiration dates before June 14, 2025 are recalled.

If you purchased any of these Texas Olive Company pepperoncini, capers, or giardiniera with those expiration dates, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.