Top 10 Outbreaks of 2024: Number 10 Sweet Cream Pastries

It’s time for the Top 10 Outbreaks of 2025. Number 10 is the Sweet Cream Pastries Salmonella outbreak that sickened at least 18 people in seven states. Because the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) did not release any information about this outbreak, we do not know the case count by state or the patient age range. The pastries were imported from Italy.

The states where the patients lived were California, Illinois, Massachusetts, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania. The last illness onset date was December 26, 2024. The outbreak was declared over in March 2025.

Of the 12 patients who gave information about themselves to public health investigators, one person was hospitalized. Of seven people who responded, five, or 71%, said they ate pastries before they got sick.

Under the Laboratory Flexible Funding Model (LFFM) program, the Communicable Disease Service within the New Jersey Department of Health (NJDOH), collaborated with the City of Paterson Division of Health and the Public Health and Environmental Laboratories to analyze Sweet Cream mini pastry samples from a warehouse that received the recalled product. Three samples that tested positive for Salmonella were tested with whole genome sequencing (WGS). Those samples are a match to the outbreak strain.

The FDA has added Mini Patisserie Ready to Eat pastries from the manufacturer, Sweet Cream S.R.L.S., to the Red List of Import Alert #99-19. FDA field staff can detain shipments of these pastries without physical examination.

If you bought these pastries and froze them for later use, do not eat them. Salmonella bacteria can survive the freezing process. You can throw them away or take them back to the store where you purchased them for a refund. If you ate these pastries recently, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning, and if you get sick, see your doctor.