Two Kroger Deli Pasta Salads Recalled For Possible Listeria

Two Kroger Deli Pasta Salads are being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. Basil Pesto Bowtie Salad and Smoked Mozzarella Penne Salad are the recalled items. The issue is that the pasta in those salads was made by Nate’s Fine Foods that were recalled by Fresh Creative Foods for Listeria monocytogenes. No reports of illnesses have been received by the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is The Kroger Company of Cincinnati, Ohio.

These items were sold in the Kroger Family of stores, which include Kroger, Baker’s, City Market, Dillons, Fred Meyer, Fry’s, Gerbes, King Soopers, Payless, Ralphs, and Smith’s. They were sold in these states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oregon, SouthCarolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington, and West Virginia.

These items were sold as Grab-n-Go packages in the deli departments, or random weight packages sold at the deli counters. They include Basil Pesto Bowtie Pasta Salad with UPC number 217573-10000 that was sold from September 6, 2025 through October 2, 2025. Also recalled is Smoked Mozzarella Penne Salad with UPC number 227573-10000 that was sold between August 29, 2025 through October 2, 2025. You can see more pictures of the recalled item labels at the FDA web site.

Please check to see if you have these recalled products in your home. If you do, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.