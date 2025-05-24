Ukrop’s Marinated Cucumber Salads Recalled For Salmonella

by

Ukrop’s Marinated cucumber salads are being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination because they were made with recalled Bedner cucumbers. There is a Salmonella outbreak that is linked to Bedner cucumbers but there have been no illnesses reported linked to these specific products, and no illnesses reported in 2025. The recalling firm is Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods.

These products were sold at these stores:

Food Lion Stores in Virginia, North Carolina

Harris Teeter in Williamsburg, Virginia

Kroger Stores in Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, and Kentucky

Libbie Market in Richmond, Virginia

Ukrop’s Market Hall in Richmond, Virginia

The salad sell-by dates ranged from May 11, 2025 through May 25, 2025. The recalled products are Marinated Cucumber Salad packaged in 16 ounce containers, Marinated Cucumber Salad packaged in 36 ounce containers, and Marinated Cucumber Salad Bulk packaged in 5 pound bags. No other products made by Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods are affected by this recall. You can see more pictures of the recalled salads at the FDA web site.

If you bought these Ukrop’s marinated cucumber salads, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid so others can’t access them, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.

If you ate any of these salads, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.