White Maeng Da Recalled For Possible Salmonella Contamination

White Maeng Da is being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. Because this recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page, and not the regular recall page, there is no information about whether or not any illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Corepack Manufacturing of Orem, Utah.

This item was sold throughout the United States at the retail level. The recalled product is White Maeng Da. The recall notice did not state the package size, white type of package it was, or any UPC number. The lot number for this item that is stamped on the product is #CP11122. The expiration date was April 2024.

White maeng da is Kratom. The Mayo clinic says that kratom is not a safe product in the first place and it is ineffective. The clinic states, “The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has warned people not to use kratom because of possible harm it can cause. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration calls kratom a drug of concern. Poison control centers in the United States received more than 3,400 reports about use of kratom from 2014 through 2019. These included reports of death. Side effects reported included high blood pressure, confusion, and seizures.”

If you bought this product, do not use it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the place of purchase for a full refund.