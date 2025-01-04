Wicklow Gold Cheddar Cheese Recalled For Possible Listeria

by

Wicklow Gold Cheddar Cheese in two flavors is being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. There are no reports of illness that have been received to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Abbey Specialty Foods of Fairfield, New Jersey.

The recalled cheese were sold at the retail level in the states of Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, Ohio, and Colorado. The retailers have been informed of this problem and have removed the cheeses. You can see pictures of the recalled products at the FDA web site.

The recalled products are both Winslow Gold Cheddar. They are Nettle & Chives flavor, that is packaged in 8 5.2 ounce packages. The item number for this product is 28472, the batch number is 24192, and the lot number is 1113880. The sell by date that is stamped on the label is 6/2/2025.

Also recalled is Tomato & Herb flavor, also packaged in 8 5.2 ounce packages. The item number is 28473, the batch number is 24175, and the lot number is 1113881. The sell by date is 6/2/2025.

The recall was triggered when the supplier, Wicklow Farmhouse Cheese, notified the company that they were recalling these products for possible Listeria contamination.

If you bought either of these Wicklow Gold Cheddar Cheeses, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.

If you ate these cheeses, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.