Yaomiao Children’s Jewelry Sets Recalled For Lead Poisoning Risk

Yaomiao Children’s Jewelry Sets are being recalled for posing a lead and cadmium poisoning risk. Those heavy metals can be extremely dangerous for children. The levels of lead exceed the federal lead content ban. The levels of cadmium are prohibited in children’s products by the Federal Hazardous Substances Act. No reports of illness or injury have been reported to the company to date. The retailer is Wuhannuoyunxindianzikejiyouxiangongsi, doing business as LordRoads, of China.

This recall includes three Yaomiao children’s jewelry sets. The sets have between three and 12 pieces of jewelry in each. The jewelry is silver colored with multicolored gems shaped as a unicorn, a butterfly, a heart, a turtle, a star, or a rainbow with a cloud. Each set comes packaged individually in small plastic bags inside a lavender box with “A Special Gift for the Charming You” printed on it. “Yaomiao” is printed on the box’s plastic wrap. The jewelry was manufactured in China.

This jewelry was sold exclusively at Amazon from January 2022 through March 2024 for between $8.00 and $21.00, depending on the set. About 6,900 sets of this item were sold.

Consumers should immediately mediately take these sets away from children and take a photo of the jewelry. Contact LordRoads for a full refund. You will be asked to send the photo of the item to them. Them discard the jewelry according to your community’s hazardous waste disposal program. Amazon is contacting people who purchased this item directly.