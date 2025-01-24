Yats Drunken Chicken Recalled For Undeclared Egg and Sesame

by

Yats Drunken Chicken is being recalled because it may contain egg and sesame, two of the nine major food allergens, that are not declared on the product label as required. Anyone who is allergic to those ingredients could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Custom Food Solutions of Louisville, Kentucky.

About 105,164 pounds of this frozen, ready to eat chicken product are included in this recall. The item was produced on various dates that range from March 14, 2024 through January 15, 2025. The chicken has a shelf life of one year.

The recalled product is 60 pounds cases that contain 12 5-pound pouches of Yats Drunken Chicken Cooked Chicken Thigh Meat in a Spicy Tomato Sauce with Beer. The lot codes that are stamped on the product package are 4074, 4102, 4130, 4144, 4163, 4178, 4214, 4229, 4236, 4255, 4325, 4326, 4339, 4355, 5002 and 5015.

This item has the establishment number EST. P-17891 that is stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection. The chicken was distributed to 11 Yats restaurants in the state of Indiana.

FSIS found the problem during routine labeling review activities. Egg and sesame ingredients were not listed on the label.

Restaurants are urged not to sell this product. They should be thrown away or returned to the supplier. Any consumer who took leftovers of this item home should also discard them if anyone in the household is allergic to egg or sesame.