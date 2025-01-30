Zaarah Herbals Shatavari Powder Recalled For Lead Levels

by

Zaarah Herbals Shatavari Powder is being recalled because it has elevated levels of lead, a heavy metal. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this issue. It is sold as a dietary supplement. The recalling firm is New York Wholesale Group of Hicksville, New York.

There is no safe level of lead exposure. Short term exposure to very low levels of lead may not cause any symptoms. Increased blood lead levels may be the only sign of lead exposure.

Additional symptoms of lead exposure are more likely with acute exposure to higher levels of lead. The effects depend upon the amount and duration of lead exposure and age/ body weight. If a fetus or a child is exposed to enough lead for a protracted period of time permanent damage to the central nervous system may occur, which can cause learning disorders, developmental defects, and other long-term health problems. For adults, chronic lead exposure is associated with kidney dysfunction, hypertension, increased risk of mortality from cardiovascular disease, and neurocognitive effects.

The recalled product is Zaarah Herbals Shatavari Powder that was distributed to retailers in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut, between 10/21/2022 and 04/15/2024. The product is packaged in a clear 100g (3.5 ounce) jar with a gold lid. The name is displayed on the front of the jar. The UPC number is 63502899940. Product codes included in the recall are Batch No: SR 04. That number and the manufactured date of JULY/2022 can be found on the back panel of the bottle.

The recall is the result of an analysis conducted by Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection; Food & Standards Division that revealed the product contained elevated levels of lead.

If you bought this product, do not consume it. You can discard it according to y0ur community’s directions for disposing of product with lead, or you can take it back to the place of purchase for a refund.