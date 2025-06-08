Zeke’s Daddy’s Granola Recalled For Almond and Cashew

by

Zeke’s Daddy’s Granola is being recalled because it may contain almonds and cashews, or tree nuts, that are one of the major food allergens. These nuts are not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to these nuts coulda have a serious reaction if they eat this product. Because this recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports Page, and not the regular recall page, there is no information about whether or not any allergic reactions have occurred. The recalling firm is BBF Massachusetts LLC of Greenfield, Massachusetts.

This granola was sold in the state of New Jersey at the retail level. The recalled product is Zeke’s Daddy’s Granola that is packaged in 30 pound bags. The product code that is stamped on the label is ACZD30. The best by date for this item is 10/29/2025 (October 29, 2025). The case GTIN Barcode is 00860992000323.

If you purchased this product and you cannot consume almonds or cashews for any reason, do not eat it. You can throw this granola away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid so others can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.