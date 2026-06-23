Al Yaman Halawa Extra Pistachios Recalled For Salmonella

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Al Yaman Halawa Extra Pistachios are being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. Because this notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page, and not the regular recall page, there is no mention about whether or not any illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Greenworld Food Express (USA) of Taylor, Michigan.

This recalled product was sold at the retail level in the states of Michigan and New York. The recalled item is Al Yaman Halawa Extra Pistachios that are packaged in 31.994 ounce plastic jars. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 5 287000 09808. The lot number for the product is 13286. No picture of the recalled product was provided in the recall notice.

If you purchased this product, do not eat the nuts, even if you plan to cook with them. because of the possibility of cross-contamination. . You can throw it away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid after first wrapping or double bagging it so other people can’t see it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

If you ate these pistachios, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.