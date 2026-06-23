Babeside Doll and Stroller Recalled For Choking Hazard

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Babeside Doll and Stroller children’s toy is being recalled because it poses a choking hazard. This toy is intended for children under the age of three and it violates the small parts ban. The small pacifier included with the toy can be swallowed. And the eyes on the plush bear can detach. No injuries have been reported to the company to date in connection with this problem. The recalling firm is Huizhou Huitong Crafts Co. Ltd., of China. The toy was manufactured in China.

The recalled toy was sold on Amazon from July 2025 through January 2026 for about $40.00. The toy is Babeside Babeside Doll and Stroller. The toy contains a pink with red stroller, a baby doll dressed in pink, and 23 accessories. The accessories include a pink and white plate with a fork and spoon, orange juice and milk feeding bottles, a toy pacifier with a clip, a milk carton, a bib, a diaper bag, a diaper, a tissue bag with tissues, lotion and baby powder bottles, a small plush bear, a pair of shoes, two sets of clothes, and a soft carrier.

Consumers should stop using the recalled toys plush bear and pacifier immediately. Take them away from children. Contact Hybdolls for a free replacement toy accessories including shipping. You will be asked to destroy the bear and pacifier by cutting the bear in half and writing an “X” in permanent marker on the pacifier. Send a photo of these destroyed accessories to the company.