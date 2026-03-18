Alert For La Boulangerie Turkey Pesto Pockets For Misbranding

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A public health alert has been issued for La Boulangerie Turkey Pesto Pockets by the USDA for misbranding. The product may contain ham and cheese instead of turkey, pesto, and cheese. Anyone who is allergic to ham could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No reports of adverse reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Shaw Bakers of San Leandro, California.

These pastries were packaged on February 18, 2026. A recall was not requested because this product is no longer available for purchase.

The recalled item is La Boulangerie Turkey Pesto and Swiss Cheese Pockets. The product has the lot code 04926 and the best by date of February 18, 2027 that is printed on the packaging. The pastries are packaged in 25.4 ounce white boxes with green edges that contain eight pastries each. A picture of the pastries is on the front of the box.

The pastries have the establishment number P-51243A stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection on the front of the box. They were sold at Costco locations across the Midwest.

The recall was triggered when the company was informed by two customers that the turkey pastries contained ham instead.

Please check your freezer to see if you purchased this product. If you do, and you can’t eat ham, do not eat it. You can throw the pastries away in a secure trash can or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.