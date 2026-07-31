All Lots of GreenWise Blueberries & Whole Mixed Berries Recalled

All lots of GreenWise blueberries & whole mixed berries are being recalled for possible E. coli O145:H28 contamination. There is an E. coli outbreak linked to the frozen blueberries that has sickened at least 12 people in two states: Georgia and Florida. This recall is an expansion of the recall that was issued just for the blueberries on July 6, 2026. The berries are sold frozen.

These recalled products were shipped to Publix stores in these states: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia. As of the end of June 2026, Publix immediately conducted an internal stop sale of frozen GreenWise Organic Whole Blueberries and Whole Mixed Berries. These products remain unavailable for purchase.

This new recall is being issued out of an abundance of caution, based on traceback and epidemiological information obtained during the investigation of the outbreak.

The recalled products include:

GreenWise Organic Whole Blueberries packed in 10 ounce bags, with UPC number 41415-06453

GreenWise Organic Whole Blueberries that are packaged in a 48 ounce bag, with UPC number 41415-12053

GreenWise Organic Whole Mixed Berries that are packaged in a 10 ounce bag, with UPC number 41415-06753

GreenWise Organic Whole Mixed Berries that are packaged in a 48 ounce bag, with UPC number 41415-12153

Remember that freezing does not destroy E. coli bacteria. If you bought these products, do not eat or use them, even if you plan to cook them thoroughly, because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can discard the berries in a secure trash can after first double bagging them so other people can’t see them, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.

If you ate these berries, especially if they were uncooked, monitor your health for the symptoms of an E. coli infection or hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS) for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.

Related Articles