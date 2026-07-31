Rooted in Rare Aquafaba Powder Recalled For Undeclared Egg

Rooted in Rare Aquafaba Powder is being recalled because it may contain eggs, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the product label as required by the FDA. Anyone who is allergic to eggs could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. One consumer did have an allergic reaction. The recalling firm is 529 Commerce of Parkland, Florida.

Aquafaba is the starchy liquid that forms when chickpeas or garbanzo beans are canned. It will whip like egg whites when combined with sugar. You can see more pictures of the recalled product at the FDA web site.

The recalled products include 4 ounce ounce flexible foil pouches with UPC number 199284530959, and in 12 ounce bags with UPC number 199284306226. The pouches are green and white with a picture of small meringues on the front and the name of the product in brown. The best by dates, on the back bottom left corner of the pouch, are 12/14/2026 and 12/12/2027.

The recall was triggered by the consumer complaint of an allergic reaction. No other allergic reactions have been reported to the company.

If you purchased this product and you cannot consume egg for any reason, do not eat it. You can throw the package away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging or wrapping the item so other people can’t see it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.