Chicken Wings Split Recalled in Canada For Semicarbazide

Chicken Wings Split are being recalled in Canada because they may be contaminated with the chemical semicarbazide. Semicarbazide is a toxic, potentially carcinogenic compound that can cause skin and eye irritation and organ damage. It is also a known metabolite of the banned antibiotic nitrofurazon.

The recall notice did not state whether or not any illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is PLS Food Dishtribution Inc.

This product was distributed to hotels, restaurants, and institutions in the province of Quebec. The recalled item is Chicken Wings Split that is packaged in a 40 pound container. There is no brand name for this product, and the type of container used was not specified. There is no UPC number for this item, but the code is 251119-22A. No picture of the recalled chicken wings was provided in the recall notice.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it, do not sell it, and do not serve it to others. You can throw the wings away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging it or wrapping it so other people can’t see it, or you can contact your distributor to arrange for a return and a refund.