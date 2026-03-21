Delight Chocolate Dairy Free Chocolate Ice Cream Recalled

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Delight Chocolate Dairy Free Chocolate Vegan Ice Cream is being recalled in Canada because it contains milk that is not declared on the product label as required. Anyone who is allergic to milk proteins, as well as anyone who is lactose intolerant, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. There have been reported reactions. The recalling firm is Delight Chocolate.

This ice cream was sold online and it was also sold in the province of Ontario at the retail level. The product was sold in two sizes. They are both Delight Chocolate Dairy Free Chocolate Vegan Ice Cream.

The first product is in 500 milligram cardboard tubs that are white with black stripes and a red oval in the center with the word “Chocolate.” The UPC number for this item is 6 27987 19729 7. The second product is in 112 milliliter containers with no UPC number. All codes where milk is not declared on the label are included in the recall for both products.

If you purchased this ice cream and you cannot consume milk for any reason, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, after first double bagging or wrapping the container so other people can’t see it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.