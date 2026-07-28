Eridanous Shortbread Cookies With Apricot Recalled For Allergens

Eridanous Shortbread Cookies With Apricot Filling and Chocolate Truffle Coating are being recalled because they contain the allergens wheat, milk, soy, and egg that are not declared on the box as required by the FDA. Those ingredients are in a foreign language. Anyone who is allergic to those ingredients, as well as anyone with celiac disease and who is lactose intolerant, could have a serious reaction if they eat this cookie. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Lidl USA of Arlington, Virginia.

The cookies were distributed between July 15, 2026 and July 22, 2026 to all Lidl retail store locations in these states: Delaware, District of Columbia, Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Virginia.

The recalled item is Eridanous Shortbread Cookies With Apricot Filling and Chocolate Truffle Coating that are packaged in a 11.6 ounce blue box with a clear window through which you can see the cookies. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 4056489125839.

The recall was triggered when the company discovered that the foreign language packaging did not contain the English words for ingredients, nutrition facts, or allergens.

If you cannot consume wheat, soy, milk, and/or eggs, do not eat these cookies. You can throw them away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging them so other people can’t see them, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.