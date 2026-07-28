Rep. Garcia Questions Taylor Farms About Cyclospora Outbreak

Rep. Robert Garcia questions Taylor Farms about the cyclospora outbreak allegedly linked to their iceberg lettuce that was harvested from a farm in Central Mexico. The Representative, who is a Democrat from California’s 42nd district, wants to know if the company used its White House connections to interfere with the FDA’s investigation into the outbreak. He sent a letter to Mr. Bruce Taylor, the CEO of the company, on July 27, 2026.

The ranking member said in a statement, “Taylor Farms donated millions to President Trump, met privately with the White House the night the FDA identified their lettuce as the source of this outbreak, and then reportedly tried to distance themselves from this outbreak. Thousands of Americans became sick. Trust in our public health system is on the line. The American people deserve to know Taylor Farms’ full role in this outbreak, and we’re demanding answers.”

The letter reads, in part, “Over the last few weeks, however, this trust has been broken as thousands have been sickened by a national cyclosporiasis outbreak. Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has said that the outbreak is ‘under control,’ yet that seems far from true as cases continue to rise. Evidence points to Taylor Farms products as a source of the outbreak, but reports indicate that [the] company may have attempted to influence the ongoing Food and Drug Administration (FDA) investigation into the matter, obfuscate Taylor Farms’ role in a public health crisis, and mislead consumers trying to keep their families safe.”

In that outbreak, the CDC states that there at least 1,947 Americans sick in just nine states: Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, West Virginia, Kansas, Oklahoma, and Pennsylvania. (For comparison, Michigan alone claims there are 9,680 patients in their state as of July 23, 2026.) According to the FDA, that outbreak is linked to the Taylor Farms iceberg lettuce and has ties to Taco Bell.

There are at least four other cyclospora outbreaks under investigation that are listed on the FDA’s CORE Outbreak Table. The numbers keep changing daily, always increasing at this point. The last CDC statement on numbers was issued on July 24, 2026, stating there were confirmed reports of 4,173 illnesses and another 7,400 probable cases.

According to Garcia, the issue is that Taylor Farms has donated millions to Republicans, and spent over $810 million on lobbying related to food safety regulation, which is their right. But they donated $1 million last March to Trump’s super PAC, just one week after the Administration delayed implementation of a critical food safety rule to make it easier to trace contaminated produce to suppliers.

Then, the letter continues, when a strong link was identified between the outbreak and iceberg lettuce from Taco Bell on July 16, 2026, that evening Taylor Farms executives met privately with officials from the White House and the FDA to “distance the company from the outbreak and cast doubt on the officials’ conclusions.”

The FDA started testing lettuce from Taylor Farms de Mexico, and announced a match between the product and the outbreak on July 17, 2026. But the next day, the FDA said that match was a “false positive,” which is not unusual in cyclospora outbreaks. According to the letter, “Taylor Farms posted on social media that FDA ‘apologized’ to the company—a claim which FDA denied.”

Epidemiological and traceback evidence are strong indications that Taylor Farms de Mexico iceberg lettuce is the source of one of the outbreaks. Michigan found that most of the patients who responded to their questionnaire said they ate at Taco Bell before getting sick, and 90% of those respondents said they ate iceberg lettuce.

Rep. Garcia wants access to communications between the company and government agencies, including the White House, along with internal communications and documents relating to the outbreak and the recall. He also wants information about all documents that relate to sanitary conditions, quality, or contamination at the Mexican farm. Finally, he wants a full and complete list of retailers and restaurants that received produce that was recalled on July 17, 2026.

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