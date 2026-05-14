Giant Eagle Baked Pita Chips with Parm Recalled For Salmonella

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Giant Eagle Baked Pita Chips with Parmesan, Garlic, and Herb are being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Legacy Snack Solutions of Waukesha, Wisconsin.

The recall was triggered when California Dairies recalled its milk powder for possible contamination. This product was sold exclusively at Giant Eagle and Market District stores in the states of Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, and Indiana.

The recalled product is Giant Eagle Baked Pita Chips with Parmesan, Garlic and Herb. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 0 3003496507 5. The best if used by date is July 16, 2026. Both of those numbers are printed on the back of the bag.

Routine testing conducted by the seasonings blend manufacturer before it was used to make these chips showed that the batches were negative for Salmonella. But you are still urged not to eat this product.

If you bought this product, do not eat it. To receive a refund or replacement, take a photo of the product’s bar code panel and best if used by date. You can go back to the store where you purchased this item with your receipt, or call Legacy Snack Solutions to request a credit.

If you ate these chips, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.