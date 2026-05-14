Spring & Mulberry Expands Chocolate Bar Recall For Salmonella

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Spring & Mulberry is expanding their recall of chocolate bars for possible Salmonella contamination. One flavor of their chocolate bars was recalled on January 12, 2026, and the recall was expanded to include more products on January 15, 2026. The recall now includes all of the company’s finished products that were made with that specific lot of dates.

The company found that a single lot of date ingredient used in the production of their products is the most likely source of the contamination. All products included in this recall have tested negative for Salmonella, and there are no confirmed reports of illness. The recalling firm is Spring & Mulberry of Raleigh, North Carolina.

The newly recalled products are in flavors Blood Orange, Coffee, Pure Dark, and Sea Salt. You can see pictures of these items at the FDA web site.

The recalled products include Blood Orange with UPC number 850055470200 and lot codes 025217, 025289, and 025325; Coffee with UPC number 850055470224 and lot codes 025226, 025274, and 025344; Earl Gray with UPC number 850055470231 and lot code 025346; Lavender Rose with UPC number 850055470019 and lot codes 025204, 025205, 025212, 025216, 026037, and 026040; and Mango Chili with UPC number 850055470033 and lot codes 025245, 025322, and 025328.

Also recalled is Mint Leaf flavor with UPC number 850055470217 and lot codes 025225, 025272, 025342, and 025364; Mixed Berry with UPC number 850055470026 and lot codes 025220, 025223, 025247, 025248, 025251, 025253, 025288, 025296, 025335, and 026008; Mulberry Fennel with UPC number 850055470149 and lot codes 025230 and 025287; Pecan Date with UPC number 850055470040 and lot codes 025233, 025237, 025238, 025239, 025240, 025241, 025290, 025294, 025329, and 025330; Pure Dark with UPC number 850055470002 and lot codes 025217, 025218, 025219, 025254, 025266, 025269, 025324, 025338, and 025350; Pure Dark Mini with UPC number 850055470132 and lot codes 025302, 025303, 026009; and finally, Sea Salt with UPC number 850055470217 and lot codes 026013 and 026014.

These items were available to purchase online and through some retail stores nationwide since August 2025. If you bought any of these chocolate bars, do not eat them. For a refund, you can take a picture of the product packaging showing the batch code and email it to the company. Then throw the bars away in a secure trash can after first double bagging them so others can’t see them.