Fu Zhou Fish Balls Recalled For Undeclared Wheat and Sesame

Fu Zhou Fish Balls are being recalled because they may contain wheat and sesame, two of the nine major food allergens, that are not declared on the product label as required by the FDA. Anyone who is allergic to those ingredients, as well as anyone who has celiac disease, could have a serious reaction if they eat this item.. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is KoiKoi Trading Inc. of Commerce, California.

The recalled product was distributed through food service and e-commerce and may have reached consumers through direct delivery to restaurant customers, distributors, and online fulfillment. The distribution may include the states of California, Washington, Oregon, New York, Florida, Texas, New Jersey, Illinois, Massachusetts, Georgia, Arizona, Nevada, and Colorado. This item was sold frozen.

These Fu Zhou fish balls were distributed in three different packs. The first is a 200 gram consumer pack with UPC number 81009389866, Item number 27010, Lot Code 08/12/2025, and Best By / Expiration Date 08/11/2027. The recall includes all units within the 24-month shelf life (2 years).

The second is a 400 gram consumer pack with UPC number 81009389131, Item number 27550, Lot Code is 09/02/2025 and Best By / Expiration Date 09/01/2027. The recall includes all units within the 24-month shelf life (2 years).

Finally, a 5 pound consumer pack is included in this recall. The UPC number for this item is 81009389132, the Item number is 27530, the Lot Code is 11/11/2025, and the Best By / Expiration Date is 11/12/2027. The recall includes all units within the 24-month shelf life (2 years). You can see more product photos at the FDA web site.

Foodservice customers should stop using the products, segregate any remaining inventory, and label it as “Hold – Recall.” Contact the company for return and replacement instructions.

If you bought this product, and cannot consume wheat or sesame, do not eat it. You can throw the fish balls away in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.