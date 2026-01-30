Gerber Arrowroot Biscuits Recalled in Canada For Foreign Material

by

Gerber Arrowroot Biscuits are being recalled in Canada for foreign material contamination in the form of pieces of soft plastic and paper. This poses a choking hazard. This is an expansion of the recall issued for the same product in the United States that was posted on January 28, 2026. No injuries have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Nestlé Canada Inc.

This product was sold nationally at the retail level and it was also sold online. This recall was triggered by the company.

The recalled product is Gerber Arrowroot Biscuits, a product made for teething babies, that is packaged in a 155 gram blue bag. The Gerber logo and name are in dark blue, and a picture of wheat grains and the biscuits appears on the front of the bag. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 0 55000 40314 6. And the codes and best by dates for this item are 5231565504 BB 2026 NO 18; 5232565504 BB 2026 NO 19; and 5233565504 BB 2026 NO 20.

If you purchased this item, stop feeding it to your child immediately. You can throw it away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging it so other people can’t see it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.