FDA On Organic Moringa Leaf Powder Salmonella Outbreak

The FDA is weighing in on the organic moringa leaf powder Salmonella outbreak that has sickened at least 65 people in 28 states. Another product linked to these illnesses has been recalled. That is an increase of 20 more illnesses and seven more states since the last update was issued on January 15, 2026.

The case count by state is: Alabama (1), Connecticut (3), Delaware (1), Iowa (2), Maine (1), Michigan (2) Missouri (1), Nebraska (2), Pennsylvania (1), Tennessee (1), Utah (1), Washington (1), Massachusetts (3), New York (5), South Carolina (2), Vermont (2), Minnesota (3), Ohio (4), Illinois (4), Kentucky (4), and Wisconsin (12). The new states are North Carolina (1), North Dakota (1), New Jersey (1), Oklahoma (1), Texas (1), California (2), and Virginia (2). Fourteen people have been hospitalized.

In addition to these new cases, another strain of Salmonella has been discovered. Some people were sickened by Salmonella Newport, in addition to the Salmonella Typhimurium that sickened 45 people.

FDA’s traceback investigation found a common manufacturer who sold moringa leaf powder to both the Live it Up Super Greens company and the company that makes the Why Not Natural Pure Organic Moringa Green Superfood capsules. The FDA notice states that there are “Salmonella Typhimurium and Salmonella Newport infections linked to recalled Why Not Natural Pure Organic Moringa Green Superfood capsules and recalled Live it Up-brand Super Greens dietary supplement powder.”

The recall of Why Not Natural capsules was issued on January 24, 2026. And the recall of Live It Up Super Greens was expanded on January 20, 2026 to include nationwide distribution of the product, including Puerto Rico, Guam, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as to the United Kingdom.

If you purchased either of those supplements, do not consume them. You can throw them away in a secure garbage can after first double bagging them, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

If you consumed either of these dietary supplements, monitor your health for the symptoms of a Salmonella infection for the next week. If you get sick, see your doctor.