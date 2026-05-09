Germina Brocoli Calabrese Seeds Recalled For Pathogenic E. coli

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Germina Brocoli Calabrese Seeds are being recalled in Canada for possible pathogenic E. coli contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with this problem. The recalling firm is Germina.

If you handle these seeds, then touch your mouth or eat something without washing your hands first, you could get sick. The seeds were sold at the retail level in the provinces of Ontario and Quebec, and they were also sold online.

The recalled products are all Germina Brocoli Calabrese Seeds. They were sold in 6 ounce containers with UPC number 6 28176 98502 2 and lot number BRR18, 120 gram containers with UPC number 6 28176 98503 9 and lot number BRR18, in 500 gram containers with no UPC number and lot number BRR18, and in 1 kilogram containers with no UPC number and lot number BRR18.

If you purchased this product, do not open it and do not touch the seeds. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging or wrapping the seeds so other people can’t see them, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

If you did touch these seeds, monitor your health for the symptoms of an E. coli infection for the next 10 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.