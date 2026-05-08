…And Kimchi Brand Sliced Recalled For Undeclared Anchovies

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…And Kimchi brand sliced kimchi is being recalled because it contains anchovy, or fin fish, that is not declared on the product label as required by the FDA. Anyone who is allergic to anchovies could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Ocinet of Downey, California.

The recalled product was sold at Zion Market stores in six retail locations in these cities: 8330 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard in San Diego, California; 4800 Irvine Boulevard in Irvine, California; 750 South Oxford Avenue in Los Angeles, California, 5400 Beach Boulevard in Buena Park, California, 2340 Pleasant Hill Road in Duluth, Georgia, and 2405 South Stemmons Freeway in Lewisville, Texas.

The recalled item is sold in three sizes: 126 ounce clear plastic jar with UPC number 8541200408, 63 ounce clear plastic jar with UPC number 8651200409, and a 30 ounce clear plastic jar with UPC number 8541200411. The jars have a white sticker on the front with the “…And Kimchi” logo in red print.

If you purchased this product and cannot consume anchovies, do not eat it. You can throw the kimchi away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, after first double bagging it so other people can’t see it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.