Second Nature Keto Crunch Smart Mix Recalled For Allergens

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Second Nature Keto Crunch Smart Mix is being recalled because it may contain cashews, pistachios, and cherries that are not declared on the package label. Cherries are not one of the nine major food allergens, but cashews and pistachios are tree nuts and are considered major food allergens. No allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Second Nature Brands of Madison Heights, Michigan.

This item was sold nationwide through retail stores and also through online orders. The recalled product is Second Nature Keto Crunch Smart Mix that is packaged in a 10 ounce pouch. A picture of the product is on the front. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 077034013405. The best if used by date, 2/12/2027, is stamped on the back of the pouch. Packages with other best if used by dates are not included in this recall.

The recall was triggered when the company found that the product that contains cashews, pistachios, and cherries was distributed in packaging that did not reveal those allergens. The problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the company’s production and packaging process.

If you bought this product and you cannot consume pistachios, cashews, or cherries, do not eat it. You can throw the bag away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging it so other people can’t see it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.