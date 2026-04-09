Alarjawi Royal Zaatar Recalled in Canada For Possible Salmonella

by

Alarjawi Royal Zaatar is being recalled in Canada for possible Salmonella contamination. Zaatar is a spice blend. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Greenworld Food Express Inc.

The recalled product was sold at the retail level in the provinces of Alberta, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Quebec, and Saskatchewan. You can see more product photos at the Canadian Food Inspection Agency web site.

The recalled product is Alarjawi Royal Zaatar that is packaged in 450 gram plastic bags. The bags are gold with blue top and bottom banners, and a picture of the product in a bowl. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 6 212055 036239, and the codes are P: 29/04/2025 E: 28/10/2026 K1.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it, even if you are going to cook with it, because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, after first double bagging the spice so other people can’t see it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

If you ate these spices, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.