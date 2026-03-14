House of Flavors Chicago Vanilla Ice Cream Recalled For Egg

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House of Flavors Chicago Vanilla Ice Cream is being recalled because it contains egg, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the label as required by the FDA. Because this recall was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page, and not the regular recall page, there is no information about whether or not any illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date. The recalling firm is House of Flavors of Ludington, Michigan.

This ice cream was sold at the retail level in the state of Illinois. The recalled product is House of Flavors 4893 Chicago Vanilla Naturally Flavored Ice Cream that is packaged in a 3 gallon tub. There is no UPC number for this products, and no picture was provided in the recall notice. The code information listed on the product label is 24059, 24130, 24207, 24342, 25105, 25120, 25134, 25206, 25254, and 25301.

If you bought this ice cream and are allergic to or sensitive to egg, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging it so other people can’t see it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.