Kroger Homestyle Cheese Garlic Croutons Recalled For Salmonella

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Kroger Homestyle Cheese Garlic Croutons are being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Sugar Foods of Westlake Village, California.

The recall was triggered because California Dairies, which produced the dry milk powder used to make this product, recalled it for possible Salmonella contamination. The seasoning batches made with this powder tested negative for pathogens before use.

The recalled product is Kroger Homestyle Cheese Garlic Croutons that are packaged in a 5 ounce plastic white bag with red banners on the top and bottom, the name of the product in red script, and pictures of the croutons. The best if used by dates for this item are February 17, 2027, February 18, 2027, February 27, 2027, February 28, 2027, March 6, 2027, March 9, 2027, March 21, 2027, April 1, 2027, and April 7, 2027.

These croutons were sold in Kroger stores in these states: Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Wisconsin, and West Virginia. They were on sale from March 7, 2026 to April 7, 2026.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure garbage can after first double bagging it so other people can’t see it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

If you ate this item, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.