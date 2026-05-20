Public Health Alert For Pizzas and Snacks For Possible Salmonella

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A public health alert has been issued by the USDA for pizzas and snacks for possible Salmonella contamination. They were made with powdered milk by California Dairies that was recalled for Salmonella. Check back frequently because this alert will be updated.

You can see the list of recalled products at the USDA web site. It includes the product name, the brand name, lot codes, use by dates, EST numbers, production dates, and the states affected. You can also see more pictures of the recalled products there.

The recalled products include Ole & Lena’s Pizzeria Taco Pizza in 21.75 ounce containers, Henry’s Homestyle Pizza Taco Pizza in 28 ounce containers, Kowalski’s Markets Artisan Pizza Taco in 24.5 ounce containers, Papa Bob Gourmet Pizza Taco Pizza in 23.75 ounce containers, and Roberto’s Pizza Taco Pizza in 21.25 ounce containers.

Also recalled is Brothers Market Taco Pizza in 27 ounce boxes, Randy’s Taco Pizza in 25.25 ounce boxes, Mama Cozzi’s Biscuit Crust Sausage & Cheese Breakfast Pizza in 18.5 ounce boxes, Mama Cozzi’s Biscuit Crust Cooked Pork Belly Crumbles, Cooked Bacon Topping, Pepper & Onion Breakfast Pizza in 17.17 ounce boxes, and Pork King Good Sour Cream & Onion Pork Rinds in 1.75 ounce bags.

Pork King Party Size Sour Cream & Onion Pork Rinds in 7 ounce bags and Culinary Circle Ultra Thin Crust Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza in 16.4 ounce boxes are included in this recall, as is Great Value Thin Crust Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza in 17.55 ounce boxes, and finally, Great Value Stuffed Crust Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza in 23.1 ounce boxes.

FSIS is concerned that these products are in consumers’ pantries and freezers. Please check to see if you bought these products with those specific lot codes and use by dates. If you did, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can, after first double bagging them so others can’t see them, or you can take them back to the place of purchase for a refund.

If you ate these products, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.