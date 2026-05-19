Malazi Tahina Recalled For Possible Salmonella Contamination

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Malazi Tahina is being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Nassar Investments of Raleigh, North Carolina.

This item was distributed between March 1, 2025 and June 9, 2025. The Tahina was packaged in plastic bottles and sold at the retail level in the states of Michigan and North Carolina. The firm was notified by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture that the product tested positive for Salmonella on April 29, 2026.

The recalled item is Malazi Tahina that is packaged in a 1 kilogram plastic bottle with a picture of the product on the front and a green banner. The lid is also green. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 6 224011 088244, and the use by date is 30/12/2026 (December 30, 2026).

If you bought this item, do not eat it, even if you plan to cook with it, because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging or wrapping it so others can’t see it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

If you ate this product, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.