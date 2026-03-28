Latino Classic Roomy – Full Cream Recalled For Generic E. coli

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Latino Classic Roomy – Full Cream is being recalled in Canada for possible generic E. coli contamination. Roomy is a type of cheese. This type of pathogen will not necessarily make you very sick, but it is an indication of fecal contamination. The recall notice did not state whether or not any illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is 9300341 Canada Inc.

This product was sold in the provinces of Quebec and Ontario. It was sold at the retail level, and was also sold to hotels, restaurants, and institutions. No pictures of the recalled product were provided in the recall notice.

The recalled product is Latino Classic Roomy – Full Cream that is packaged in 12.5 kilogram containers. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 6 223004 833007. The codes for this item are Pro: 04 FEB 2026; Epx: 03 FEB 2027 P. N0. 35.

If you purchased this cheese, do not eat or serve it, even if you plan to cook with it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can after first double bagging or wrapping it so other people can’t see if, or you can take it back to the place of purchase or contact your distributor for a return. Sanitize any surfaces or utensils that may have come into contact with the cheese.

If you ate this cheese, monitor your health for the symptoms of an E. coli infection for the next 10 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.