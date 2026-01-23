Live It Up Super Greens Recall Updated With More Distribution

by

The Live It Up Super Greens recall of January 15, 2026 has been updated with a wider distribution. This product is linked to a nationwide Salmonella outbreak that has sickened at least 45 people in 21 states and hospitalized 12. The recalling firm is Superfoods Inc. doing business as Live It Up of New York, New York.

The case count by state is: Alabama (1), Connecticut (1), Delaware (1), Iowa (1), Maine (1), Michigan (1) Missouri (1), Nebraska (1), Pennsylvania (1), Tennessee (1), Utah (1), Washington (1), Massachusetts (1), New York (2), South Carolina (2), Vermont (2), Minnesota (3), Ohio (3), Illinois (4), Kentucky (4), and Wisconsin (11). Illness onset dates range from August 22, 2025 to December 30, 2025.

The company has updated its distribution information, stating, “The recalled product was sold to consumers located nationwide in the United States, including Puerto Rico, Guam, and Virgin Islands. Additionally, product was sold to consumers located in the United Kingdom. Products were sold through our direct-to-consumer website since September 2024 and on Amazon.com since July 30, 2025. We are also aware that there may be unauthorized 3rd party distribution to consumers through ebay.com, Walmart.com, or other sites.”

If you bought this product, do not consume it. You can throw it away in a secure garbage can after first double bagging it so others can’t see it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

If you ate this item, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.