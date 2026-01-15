January 15, 2026

Live It Up Super Greens Salmonella Outbreak Sickens 45

January 14, 2026

A Live It Up Super Greens Salmonella outbreak has sickened at least 45 people in 21 states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The company told the FDA today that they would initiate a voluntary recall, but that has not been announced.

The case count by state is: Alabama (1), Connecticut (1), Delaware (1), Iowa (1), Maine (1), Michigan (1) Missouri (1), Nebraska (1), Pennsylvania (1), Tennessee (1), Utah (1), Washington (1), Massachusetts (1), New York (2), South Carolina (2), Vermont (2), Minnesota (3), Ohio (3), Illinois (4), Kentucky (4), and Wisconsin (11).

Illness onset dates range from August 22, 2025 to December 30, 2025. The patient age range is from 16 to 81 years. Of the 41 people who gave information to public health officials, 12 have been hospitalized, for a hospitalization rate of 29%, higher than the typical 20% rate for a Salmonella outbreak.

Pritzker-Hageman-Attorney-Eric-Hageman-724

Food Safety Attorney and Food Poisoning Bulletin Publisher Eric Hageman

Noted food safety lawyer Eric Hageman, who has successfully represented many clients in Salmonella lawsuits said, “Now that this outbreak has been published we hope that no one else gets sick. No one should get a Salmonella infection simply by taking a supplement for your health.”

Whole genome sequencing of patient isolates showed that bacteria from sick people’s samples are closely related genetically, which means it is likely they got sick from eating the same food. Of 21 people interviewed, 16, or 80%, reported eating Live It Up Super Greens supplement powders before they got sick. A traceback investigation of products that sick people consumed and testing of the product itself by state partners is underway.

Live It Up Super GreensKeep an eye out for the recall of this product, to get lot numbers and UPC numbers. Meanwhile, if you purchased this product, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

If you ate this product, monitor your health for the symptoms of a Salmonella infection, which include a fever, nausea, vomiting, stomach pain, abdominal cramps, and diarrhea, for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor. You may be part of this Live It Up Super Greens Salmonella outbreak.

Attorneys at the Pritzker Hageman Food Safety Law Firm

If you have been sickened with a Salmonella food poisoning infection after consuming Live It Up Super Greens dietary supplement, please contact our experienced Minnesota attorneys for help with a possible lawsuit at 1-888-377-8900 or text us at 612-261-0856. Our firm represents clients in lawsuits against grocery stores, restaurants, and food processors.

