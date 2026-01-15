Live It Up Super Greens Salmonella Outbreak Sickens 45

by

A Live It Up Super Greens Salmonella outbreak has sickened at least 45 people in 21 states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The company told the FDA today that they would initiate a voluntary recall, but that has not been announced.

The case count by state is: Alabama (1), Connecticut (1), Delaware (1), Iowa (1), Maine (1), Michigan (1) Missouri (1), Nebraska (1), Pennsylvania (1), Tennessee (1), Utah (1), Washington (1), Massachusetts (1), New York (2), South Carolina (2), Vermont (2), Minnesota (3), Ohio (3), Illinois (4), Kentucky (4), and Wisconsin (11).

Illness onset dates range from August 22, 2025 to December 30, 2025. The patient age range is from 16 to 81 years. Of the 41 people who gave information to public health officials, 12 have been hospitalized, for a hospitalization rate of 29%, higher than the typical 20% rate for a Salmonella outbreak.

Noted food safety lawyer Eric Hageman, who has successfully represented many clients in Salmonella lawsuits said, “Now that this outbreak has been published we hope that no one else gets sick. No one should get a Salmonella infection simply by taking a supplement for your health.”

Whole genome sequencing of patient isolates showed that bacteria from sick people’s samples are closely related genetically, which means it is likely they got sick from eating the same food. Of 21 people interviewed, 16, or 80%, reported eating Live It Up Super Greens supplement powders before they got sick. A traceback investigation of products that sick people consumed and testing of the product itself by state partners is underway.

Keep an eye out for the recall of this product, to get lot numbers and UPC numbers. Meanwhile, if you purchased this product, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

If you ate this product, monitor your health for the symptoms of a Salmonella infection, which include a fever, nausea, vomiting, stomach pain, abdominal cramps, and diarrhea, for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor. You may be part of this Live It Up Super Greens Salmonella outbreak.