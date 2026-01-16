Live It Up Super Greens Recalled For Salmonella Contamination

by

Live It Up Super Greens dietary supplement is being recalled for Salmonella contamination. All flavors of this product, including both Original and Wild Berry flavors with lots beginning with the letter “A” and all stick pack items are included in this recall. The recalling firm si Superfoods, Inc. doing business as Live It Up of New York, New York.

There is a Salmonella outbreak linked to these products that has sickened at least 45 people in 21 states. Twelve people have been hospitalized because they are so sick. The recall notice states that, “At this time, the FDA and CDC have reported that the outbreak may be linked to Live it Up Super Greens,” but both the FDA and CDC say that the product is linked to the illnesses.

The case count by state is: Alabama (1), Connecticut (1), Delaware (1), Iowa (1), Maine (1), Michigan (1) Missouri (1), Nebraska (1), Pennsylvania (1), Tennessee (1), Utah (1), Washington (1), Massachusetts (1), New York (2), South Carolina (2), Vermont (2), Minnesota (3), Ohio (3), Illinois (4), Kentucky (4), and Wisconsin (11). Illness onset dates range from August 22, 2025 to December 30, 2025.

These recalled items were sold across the country through the company’s direct to consumer web site since January 2025. They were also sold on Amazon since July 30, 2025.

The recalled products include:

Live it Up Super Greens packaged in a green 8.5 ounce (240 gram) pouch with the UPC number 860013190804

Live it Up Super Greens in a container of 30 0.28 ounce (8 gram) sticks. The net weight of the container is 8.47 ounces (240 grams). The UPC number is 850077468063

Live it Up Super Greens in Wild Berry flavor, also packaged in a green 8.5 ounce (240g) pouch with a bright pink sticker, with the UPC number 860013190811

Live it Up Super Greens Wild Berry flavor in a container of 30 0.32 ounce (9 gram) sticks. The net weight of this container is 9.52 ounces (270g), with the UPC number 850077468070

The lot code is printed on the bottom back of the packaging in black and starts with the number “A” for the pouch product or the number “3” for the stick pack product. The products have expiration dates that range from 08/2026 to 01/2028. You can see more pictures of the recalled products at the FDA web site.

If you bought any of these items, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can, or you can request a refund by contacting the company and providing your name, order number, and photo of the product.

If you ate any of these items, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.