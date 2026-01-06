Meaicezli Play Purse Sets Recalled For Battery Ingestion Hazard

by

Meaicezli Play Purse Sets are being recalled for battery ingestion hazard. The toy cell phone in the purse has button cell batteries and the toy tablet has a lithium coin battery that can be easily accessed by children.

When button cell or coin batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns, and death. No injuries have been reported to the company to date in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is Qianshanshiangeerdianzishangwuyouxiangongsi, doing business as Angeer-US, of China. The toy was manufactured in China.

The recalled product is Meaicezli Play Purse Sets. They come in pink and contain a bag with toy sunglasses, a toy camera, toy make up kit, toy lipstick, wallet, hair bow, eye mash, toy passport, plastic toy credit cards, a toy cell phone, and toy writing tablet.

This item was sold at Amazon from August 2025 through October 2025 for about $15.00. You can see more pictures of the recalled product at the CPSC web site.

If you bought this toy, stop using it immediately and take the toy cell phone and writing tablet away from children. Contact Angeer-US for a full refund. You will need to send a picture confirming disposal of the toy cell phone and the writing tablet. Note that button cell and coin cell batteries are hazardous. They should be disposed of or recycled according to your local hazard waste procedures.