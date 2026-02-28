Panahian Lighvan Soft Ripened Cheese Recalled For Spoilage

by

Panahian Lighvan Soft Ripened Cheese is being recalled in Canada for container integrity defects and spoilage. There is no mention about whether or not any illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is SnapFoodz Inc.

This cheese was sold at the retail level in the provinces of Nova Scotia and Ontario. No pictures of the recalled product were provided in the recall notice.

The recalled products include Panahian Lighvan Soft Ripened Cheese that is packaged in 400 gram containers. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 6 262235 400060. The production date for this cheese is 2024/11/15 S/N, and the best before date is 2026/05/15. The code for this product is 29981644.

Also recalled is Panahian Lighvan Soft Ripened Cheese that is packaged in an 800 gram container. The UPC number for this product is 6 262235 400053. The production date is 2024/11/15 S/N, the best before date that is stamped on the product label is 2026/05/15, and the code is 29981644.

Ordinary bacteria that cause spoilage will not necessarily make you very sick, but people who are immunocompromised, the elderly, or the very young could become dehydrated or require hospitalization. It’s also possible that a more serious pathogen has contaminated the cheese.

If you bought this product, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, after first double bagging or wrapping the cheese so other people can’t see it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

If you ate this cheese, monitor your health for the common symptoms of food poisoning. If you do get sick, see your doctor.