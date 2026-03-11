Recall of Ajinomoto Foods Products For Glass Updated Again

by

The recall of Ajinomoto Foods products for foreign material in the form of pieces of glass has been updated again. The original recall, released on February 19, 2026, was for Trader Joe’s Chicken Fried Rice and the company branded fried rice. The recall was expanded on March 3, 2026, to include ready to eat and not ready to eat chicken and pork fried rice, ramen, and shu mai dumplings.

This latest update includes the information that all products with listed lot numbers, regardless of the best by date, are included in this recall. Glass in the product poses a tooth injury, mouth injury, choking hazard, and GI tract injury hazard. No adverse reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Ajinomoto Foods of Portland, Oregon.

You can see the very long list of recalled products at the USDA web site, along with the product and brand name, the lot number, and the establishment number. They include Japanese Style Yakitori Chicken Fried Rice Char Grilled Chicken, Tokyo Style Shoyu Ramen Noodles, Japanese Style Kurobuta Pork Fried Rice, and Yakitori Chicken With Japanese Style Fried Rice. It also includes Tai Pei Ultimate Freid Rice, Kroger Chinese Insprations Chicken Fried Rice, Tai Pei Chicken Fried Rice, and Ling Ling Restaurant Style Fried Rice Yakitori Chicken, among others.

These items have the establishment numbers P-18356, P-18356B, or P-47971 stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection. The items were shipped to retail locations nationwide. Certain Ajinomoto items were exported to Canada and Mexico.

Please look at the recall list carefully. If you purchased any of these items, regardless of the best by date, do not eat them. You can throw the product away in a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.