Recall of Mahrousa Tahina in Canada For Salmonella Updated

The recall of Mahrousa Tahina in Canada for possible Salmonella contamination has been updated to include more distribution information. Originally, the company stated that the tahini was sold in the province of Alberta, but it was also sold in the province of Saskatchewan. The recalling firm is Jabbour Export/Import Ltd.

The recalled item is Mahrousa Tahina that has Arabic characters for the brand name and the product name only on the container. It is packaged in an 800 gram plastic gold colored bottle with a red oval that contains the name of the product. There is no UPC number for this item. The codes for this product are P (production date) of 23/06/2024 and E (expiration date) of 23/06/2026.

If you purchased this item, do not consume it, even if you plan to cook with it, because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw the tahini away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first wrapping or double bagging it so other people can’t see it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

If you ate this product, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week to ten days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.