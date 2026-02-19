Mahrousa Tahina Recalled in Canada For Possible Salmonella

by

Mahrousa Tahina is being recalled in Canada because it may be contaminated with Salmonella bacteria. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Jabbour Export/Import Ltd.

This product was sold in the province of Alberta at the retail level. The recalled item is Mahrousa Tahina that has Arabic characters for the brand name and the product name only on the container. It is packaged in an 800 gram plastic gold colored bottle with a red oval that contains the name of the product. There is no UPC number on this item. The codes for this product are P 23/06/2024 and E 23/06/2026.

If you purchased this item, do not consume it, even if you plan to cook with it, because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw the tahini away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging or wrapping it so other people can’t see it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

If you ate this product, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.