Royale Natural, Top Valu Smoked Bacon Recalled For No Inspection

Royale Natural and Top Valu smoked bacon are being recalled for lack of re inspection. These items were imported from Canada and were not presented at the border. No confirmed reports of illness or injury have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Maple Leaf Foods, of Lisle, Illinois.

The refrigerated smoked bacon products were made on June 9, June 10, June 12, June 13, and June 15, 2026. The recalled products include:

12 ounce vacuum packages of “Royale Natural Applewood Smoked ALL NATURAL Uncured Bacon Product of Canada” with sell by dates of “SEP 01 2026” and “SEP 07 2026” that are printed on the side of the package.

12 ounce vacuum packages of “Top Valu Uncured Hardwood Smoked Bacon Product of Canada” with various sell by dates of “SEP 01 2026”, “SEP 02 2026”, “SEP 04 2026”, “SEP 05 2026”, and “SEP 07 2026” that are printed on the side of the package.

These items have the Canadian establishment number EST. 1 that is printed inside the mark of inspection on the side of the package. The health certificate, “2026-S732971612,” is printed on the master case boxes. This item was further distributed to grocery outlet distributors and retailers in the states of Idaho, Oregon, and Washington. You can see more pictures of the recalled products at the USDA web site.

If you bought either of these products, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, after first double bagging or wrapping them so other people can’t see them, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.