Tasty Kitchen Chicken Noodle Soup is being recalled for lack of import reinspection. It was not inspected at the border for FSIS to inspect. There have been no confirmed reroots of illness or injury linked to the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is the importer, BCI Foods Inc. of Saint-Hyacinthe, Quebec, Canada.

About 4300 pounds of this soup are included in the recall. The soup was produced on February 4, 2026. The recalled item is 10.5 ounce cans of Tasty Kitchen Chicken Noodle Condensed Soup. It is a product of Canada. The best by date that is stamped on the label is 2028 FE 04 (February 4, 2028). And the lot code for this item is 5 9 2 26 035.

This soup has the Canadian establishment number EST. 142 stamped inside the mark of inspection. It was distributed to food banks and food pantry locations in the state of Oklahoma. You can see more pictures of the recalled product at the USDA web site.

FSIS is concerned that this soup may be in consumers’ pantries. If you have this soup, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging or wrapping it so other people can’t see it, or you can take them back to the place where you got it for a full refund.