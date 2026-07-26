Sprig & Sprout, Fresh & Ready Breakfast Burritos Recalled For Soy

Sprig & Sprout and Fresh & Ready Breakfast Burritos are being recalled because they contain soy, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the product label as required. Anyone who is allergic to soy could have a serious reaction if they eat these products. No allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Fresh & Ready Foods of Charlotte, North Carolina.

The problem is that the product was made with sausage, even though the product was labeled as vegetarian. That means that people who don’t eat meat shouldn’t eat these burritos either.

The recalled product was distributed at the retail level in these states: Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia. They were sold at grab and go markets and in vending machines.

The recall is limited to the products that were made at the Charlotte, North Carolina facility between July 9 and July 12, 2026. The Fresh Thru date is July 20, 2026. All other products made at that facility are not affected by this recall. No products produced at any other Fresh & Ready facility is included in this recall.

The recalled items include Sprig & Sprout Spicy Breakfast Burrito that is packaged in a clear 8.3 ounce plastic bag. The UPC number on the label is 1 00001 00029 7. Also recalled is Fresh & Ready Spicy Breakfast Burrito that is packaged in a clear 8.2 ounce plastic bag. The UPC number for that product is 1 00001 00029 7.

The recall was triggered when two consumers said there was sausage in the burritos. You can see more pictures of the recalled products at the FDA web site.

If you bought these burritos and you cannot eat soy or do not eat meat, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure garbage can, or you can return it to the place of purchase for a full refund or contact Fresh & Ready.